Council Ward 1

Paul V. Utts

Political party: Democrat

Age: 63

Hometown: Northfield

Current job: RID Pest Control owner/manager

Education: Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Rutgers University

Political message: I have lived in Northfield for 34 years and I love our city. I want to offer my skills as a problem solver and manager to help Northfield. Working together we can make sure bank-owned properties are properly maintained. We can keep Birch Grove beautiful and safe. We can help our business district thrive, while keeping the residential feel of Shore Road and other neighborhoods. We can get things done!

I love my neighbors and I know, if elected, that I work for the residents of Northfield, working to keep our property values up by keeping the quality of life we love about Northfield.

