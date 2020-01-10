PBS will mark its 50th year with an exploration of what it means to be an American in a rancorous period.
“At a time when our country feels perhaps the fabric is becoming a bit frayed, we felt it was important for us to step back and really look at who we are,” PBS chief executive Paula Kerger told a TV critics meeting Friday.
Her perception in traveling throughout the country, she said, “is what binds us together is so much more apparent than what separates us.”
“PBS American Portrait,” is the network’s most ambitious multi-platform project yet and aims to foster a nationwide discussion about America and its people, said programming chief Perry Simon. It will encompass a variety of working parts, starting with video, photo and other content from the public and including a web miniseries, local and national art exhibits and a documentary series airing in January 2021.
Ferigno to become deputy in N.M.: Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff’s deputy in New Mexico.
Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno next week at a special ceremony.
Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county.
Ivan Passer, a leading Czech New Wave filmmaker, dies at 86: Ivan Passer, a leading filmmaker of the Czech New Wave who with Milos Forman fled Soviet-controlled Prague and forged a celebrated career in Hollywood, has died. He was 86.
Passer died Thursday in Reno, Nevada, said a friend of the family, Amina Johns. An attorney for Passer, Rodney Sumpter, said Passer had been dealing with pulmonary issues. Passer made his directorial debut in 1965’s “Intimate Lighting,” a gentle, comic film about a cellist visiting provincial Czechoslovakia. It, too, was banned by the Communist Party.
— Associated Press
