Diante Milles led Wildwood with 17 points and seven reboumds, while teammate Max McGarth had 16 points and eight rebounds. Kavon Lewis scored 30 for Penns Grove.
Penns Grove 17 30 24 18 – 89
Wildwood 16 8 23 23 – 70
PG – Lewis 30, Johnson 10, Wilson 12, Robenesion 11, Smith 2, Frazier 2, Moore 2, Nawten 16, Ortiz 4
WW – McGrath 16, McNeal 11, Brown 7, Troiano 4, Claudio 4, Mitchell 2, Miles 17, Fynes 6, D. Troiano 2, Robinson 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.