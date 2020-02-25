Diante Milles led Wildwood with 17 points and seven reboumds, while teammate Max McGarth had 16 points and eight rebounds. Kavon Lewis scored 30 for Penns Grove.

Penns Grove 17 30 24 18 – 89

Wildwood 16 8 23 23 – 70

PG – Lewis 30, Johnson 10, Wilson 12, Robenesion 11, Smith 2, Frazier 2, Moore 2, Nawten 16, Ortiz 4

WW – McGrath 16, McNeal 11, Brown 7, Troiano 4, Claudio 4, Mitchell 2, Miles 17, Fynes 6, D. Troiano 2, Robinson 1

