DENNIS TOWNSHIP — While some people are stockpiling canned goods and toilet paper amid the global coronavirus pandemic, others are ensuring their personal arsenals are flush.
Why? Some envision a doomsday scenario, with recession-fueled looting and pandemonium. Others see that the first group making a run on their local gun store and want to make sure they aren't left empty handed.
At Belleplain Supply Gun Center in the Belleplain section of Dennis Township, owner Nick Germanio said Thursday he'd sold out of AR-15s multiple times. Sales were up about three to four times, and Germanio had started limiting customers to two boxes of 9 mm bullets, his most popular ammunition.
Bobbi Jo Whitaker, 33, of Salem, got bullets for a .357 Magnum and rounds for a .38 Special.
"People are starting to feel threatened," Whitaker said. "When you start to have shortages and stuff like that ... if people can't gain access to things in the stores, then people are afraid that the wrong people are gonna start seeking out other avenues of getting what they need."
Sales came to a halt Saturday with Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order that non-essential businesses close by 9 p.m., and the state was no longer processing background checks, according to Germanio. The State Police, which oversees the system, did not respond to a request for comment. A notice on the state website for the Firearms Application & Registration System said there have been delays. And Germanio said a federal background check that typically wraps up in five minutes had slowed to about three days. There are usually 100 to 150 guns sold a day in New Jersey, Germanio said. Last week, that figure has been more like 700 to 1200 a day, he said. Stores across South Jersey have reported a similar increase in sales.
The rush for guns and ammo is, of course, not limited to New Jersey. Sales spiked in a matter of days, industry experts say. Although specific data on the size of the sales spike will not be available until next month, background checks are up considerably over last year. According to data from the FBI, just over 5.5 million background checks were conducted in January and February combined.
"It's been pretty active the last two weeks and getting more active by the day," Germanio said. "Do we have big lines? Absolutely not, because we're out in the country. But I mean we are selling a lot of product, a lot of material, and we're having a hard time finding new material to bring in. Just nonexistent."
It is mostly longtime customers and hunters who want to ensure they have rounds should they need them, he said.
"They're not like rushing out, first time buyers," Germanio said. "That's not happening in New Jersey because New Jersey you gotta have the right IDs and firearms cards, and it takes two to three months to get the IDs to buy a gun."
At Full Metal Jacket Gun Range/Training Center in Upper Township, sales are up in the attached store, but customers haven't verbalized why they're coming in, owner Keith Woodrow said. He assumes it's part of the "mass hysteria" related to the downturn in the economy, the cancellation of events.
"We don't have the massive lines, but it's a steady flow of people coming in and out and calling on the phone," Woodrow said. "They're buying everything, anything they can get."
At Jersey Devil Firearms in Atlantic City, the appointment-only store has had a big uptick in calls and sales, said owner Eric Chopnoff.
"I'm a smaller guy, but the volume is increasing. Big time," Chopnoff said. "They want ammo, ammo, ammo, and gun, gun gun."
Part of the rush is related to fear of scarcity in the near future. That scarcity has taken hold, ironically, because of that fear.
Edward Hayes, 21, of the Villas section of Lower Township, drove to Belleplain on Thursday because the store by him was out of the ammo he needed for his guns — pistols, shotguns, "I got it all man."
"I just want to make sure I have (ammunition)," Hayes said. "Usually I keep some stock of it but I've just been letting it go. ... You never know, man. Once people are buying it all, you never how long is it gonna be before you can get more."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.