Cedar Creek's Jenna Crawford is The Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year: The sophomore went 28-2 this season and won the Cape-Atlantic League singles championship.
Atlantic City mayor pulls Perskie out of retirement to be special adviser: Steven P. Perskie is most well known as the author and primary sponsor of the Casino Control Act, the state legislation that authorized and regulated casino gaming in New Jersey.
Immigration activists rally at Mazzeo and Armato's office seeking support for driver's license bill: Armato in October said he had reservations about a bill that would create a two-tiered driver's license system in New Jersey that would, in part, allow undocumented immigrants to receive licenses that could be used for driving only.
Trial date set in prescription fraud case: Those charged include William Hickman, a pharmaceutical sales representative, and his wife, Sara, a former teacher, who prosecutors allege were major figures in a local criminal organization.
Eagles in position to win division after OT win vs. Giants: The Eagles lost wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to a "significant" foot injury during their overtime win against the Giants but remain in contention for the NFC East.
