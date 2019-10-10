Political party: Nonpartisan
Age: 64
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Real estate
Education: Some college
Political message: I have been a Wildwood commissioner for eight years but have often been the odd man out. I don’t want to vote alone any longer, but would like to be part of a new team that will bring change to Wildwood, along with lower taxes, improved infrastructure and a strong workforce. Along with Steve Mikulski and Krista Fitzsimons, I plan to bring make Wildwood government accountable to the taxpayers once again. We will invite the public and business communities to partner on an Advisory Board to help us make the best changes for Wildwood.
