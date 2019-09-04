pete davidson

{standaloneHead}pete davidson{/standaloneHead}

CAESARS

9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 7; $44.50, $64.50, $84.50, $103, $128

WHAT TO EXPECT: Pete Davidson is a stand-up comedian who is best known as a current cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” As a comic he frequently delves into his personal life, making light of past relationships, sex, religion, growing pains, loss and drug use. His honesty onstage has always made him appealing to audiences who find they can often relate to his stories.

