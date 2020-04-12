April 13
1940 — The New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.
1940 — Dutch Warmerdam becomes the first man to clear 15 feet in the pole vault in a small track meet at Cal-Berkeley. Warmerdam, the last to set records with a bamboo pole, will have 43 vaults over 15 feet at a time when no other vaulter in the world clears 15 feet.
1957 — The Boston Celtics capture their first NBA championship as rookie Tommy Heinsohn scores 37 points and grabs 23 rebounds in a 125-123 double overtime victory over the St. Louis Hawks in Game 7.
1970 — Billy Casper wins the Masters with a five-stroke playoff victory over Gene Littler.
1972 — The first player strike in baseball history ends and the season is set to start April 15.
1980 — Seve Ballesteros, 23, becomes the youngest to win the Masters, with a four-stroke victory.
1984 — Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos collects the 4,000th hit of his career with a double off Philadelphia’s Jerry Koosman in the fourth inning.
1986 — Jack Nicklaus wins the Masters for a record sixth time and at 46 becomes the oldest to win the event.
1991 — Pete Weber wins four games to become the second player in PBA history to win the BPAA U.S. Open twice, this time with a 289-184 victory over Mark Thayer.
1993 — Lee Smith becomes the all-time saves leader as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. Smith gets the last three outs to register his 358th save, surpassing Jeff Reardon of the Cincinnati Reds.
1997 — Tiger Woods wins the Masters by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National. Closing with a 69, Woods finished at 18-under 270, the lowest score in the Masters and matching the most under par by anyone in any of the four Grand Slam events.
2003 — Mike Weir becomes the first Canadian to win the Masters after the first sudden-death playoff in 13 years.
2006 — Brendan Shanahan records his 17th career hat trick and adds an assist as Detroit sets an NHL record with its 11th straight road win, 7-3 at Chicago.
2008 — Trevor Immelman handles the wind and pressure of Augusta National far better than anyone chasing him to win the Masters, the first South African in a green jacket in 30 years.
— Associated Press
