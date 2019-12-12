Over 3,000 sign petition to change Atlantic City's form of government: A formal petition to change the city's form of government from its current mayor-council form to a council-manager model was submitted Wednesday to the clerk's office with three times the required number of signatures.
Cape May County search-and-rescue team trains for building collapse: A snowstorm slowed first responders’ arrival to a large-scale disaster simulation Wednesday, giving those teams a look at real-life complications in emergency response.
ACIT gets OK to seek up to $40 million expansion grant: Freeholders voted Tuesday to support the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in its quest for a state expansion grant of up to $40 million, despite teachers and school board members' concerns.
Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton flips football commitment to Rutgers: The senior had committed to Purdue, but after the Scarlet Knights' naming of Greg Schiano as head coach last week, Melton will continue a family tradition in New Brunswick.
Mainland Regional's Kevin Antczak is Press Boys Runner of the Year: The Mustang senior dropped five minutes off his Holmdel Park time over four years and won the S.J. Group III Championship.
