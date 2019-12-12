Atlantic City petition

A petition to change Atlantic City’s form of government obtained more than 3,000 signatures and was submitted to the City Clerk’s Office on Wednesday.

Cape May County search-and-rescue team trains for building collapse: A snowstorm slowed first responders’ arrival to a large-scale disaster simulation Wednesday, giving those teams a look at real-life complications in emergency response.

ACIT gets OK to seek up to $40 million expansion grant: Freeholders voted Tuesday to support the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in its quest for a state expansion grant of up to $40 million, despite teachers and school board members' concerns.

Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton flips football commitment to Rutgers: The senior had committed to Purdue, but after the Scarlet Knights' naming of Greg Schiano as head coach last week, Melton will continue a family tradition in New Brunswick.

Mainland Regional's Kevin Antczak is Press Boys Runner of the Year: The Mustang senior dropped five minutes off his Holmdel Park time over four years and won the S.J. Group III Championship.

Mainland Regional senior Kevin Antczak will run for NCAA Division I North Carolina State University next year. ‘(I like) just trying to be the best runner that you can be and trying to run as fast as you can on a given day,’ he said.

