Santa paws

Kami Hutton, left, and Sean Mitchell and their blue nose pitbull, Sadie, pose with Santa for their family Christmas photo at the South Jersey Animal Shelter in Vineland.

Santa Paws. The holidays aren’t just for humans: 77% of pet parents plan to include their pets in their holiday traditions this year, buying them presents and having their photos taken with Santa.

Middle resident questions township response on Confederate flag display: A booth displaying Confederate flags at the 23rd annual Olde Tyme Harvest Festival has the township reconsidering entrant policies.

Volunteer group grapples with idea of expanded warming shelter nights: A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assembly Democrats would expand the requirements for Code Blue alerts to all nights with a low of 32.

Holy Spirit boys come back to beat Atlantic City: Christian Kalinowski scored 20 points and Holy Spirit went on a 7-0 game-ending run to beat Atlantic City 54-48.

AC couple still bringing gifts to Covenant House after 22 years: The Baileys along with more than 40 others help to make Christmas for those in need like everybody else's.

Covenant House 3

Al Bailey takes a box of Christmas gifts out of a packed van. He and his wife Patricia have organized a gift donation to the Covenent House for the last 22 years.

