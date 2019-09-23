Phil Guenther

GUENTHER

Political party: Republican

Age: 61

Hometown: Brigantine

Current job: Superintendent of the Atlantic County Special Services School District

Education: Bachelor of Art from Rowan University, Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from Seton Hall University

Political message: I’m a lifelong resident of Atlantic County who has spent more than 30 years in public education and had the honor of serving six terms as the Mayor of my hometown of Brigantine.

In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, I welcomed President Obama and Governor Christie to Brigantine and worked with their respective administrations to get residents back in their homes and make our island more resilient.

As Mayor, I was able to pass balanced budgets that allowed us to invest in our local infrastructure while still preserving open space and cutting taxes whenever possible. I will do the same as your Assemblyman.

