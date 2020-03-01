Philadelphia Flower Show 2020

Spectators at the Philadelphia Flower Show check out the display by Waldor Orchid, of Linwood, on Sunday at the Philadelphia Convention Center. View a gallery of photos from the flower show at PressofAC.com.

 Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press

The Philadelphia Flower Show began this weekend at the Philadelphia Convention Center. The show continues until March 8. Tickets range from $17 to $48 and can be purchased in person at the Convention Center box office or online at theflowershow.com.

— Mark Melhorn

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Tags

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Load comments