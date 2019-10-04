The Philadelphia Lodge #5 Fraternal Order of Police is now offereing a $5,000 reward in the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez.

“This case is going to be closed with a tip from the public,” said FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby. “Somebody out there has information that will help close this case.”

McNesby said the FOP’s reward will be paid when there is an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or Bridgeton Police (856)451-0033

