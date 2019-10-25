A Philadelphia man who was shot at least 16 times early Friday morning still managed to walk himself to the emergency room at Temple University Hospital.
The 27-year-old victim, who is expected to survive, has undergone surgery and is in critical condition. He was shot five times on his right side, twice on his right hip, three times to the upper chest, four times on his forearms and once on his right shoulder and the right side of his neck, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Authorities believe the shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. in Philadelphia, about two miles from the hospital. Police arrived at the scene about the same time they received a call from medical officials informing them of a gunshot victim.
“For him to be hit that many times throughout his body ... and he walked into the hospital,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI. “That’s pretty miraculous.”
The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities do not have any suspects at this time but hope surveillance cameras in the area will provide them a few leads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.