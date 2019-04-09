The Phillies bullpen, which had struggled in some early games, turned in its second straight solid performance Monday night.
Seranthony Dominguez, Adam Morgan, and Dave Robertson each threw a shutout inning. Pat Neshek allowed one run and survived the ninth for the save.
Dominguez retired the side in order in the sixth to earn the win. It was his best effort of the season and his velocity, which had dipped in his earlier outings, was back. He threw a pair of 98.1 mph fastball in striking out Nationals standout Anthony Rendon.
Neshek created some anxiety in the ninth. Brian Dozier led the off the inning with a home run and Rendon followed with a double. But Neshek got the next three hitters to preserve the victory.