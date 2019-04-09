Braves Phillies Baseball
Buy Now

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Pat Neshek celebrates after striking out Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo to end an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 10-4. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Phillies bullpen, which had struggled in some early games, turned in its second straight solid performance Monday night.

Seranthony Dominguez, Adam Morgan, and Dave Robertson each threw a shutout inning. Pat Neshek allowed one run and survived the ninth for the save.

Dominguez retired the side in order in the sixth to earn the win. It was his best effort of the season and his velocity, which had dipped in his earlier outings, was back. He threw a pair of 98.1 mph fastball in striking out Nationals standout Anthony Rendon.

Neshek created some anxiety in the ninth. Brian Dozier led the off the inning with a home run and Rendon followed with a double. But Neshek got the next three hitters to preserve the victory.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments