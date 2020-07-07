Pirates Phillies Spring Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game in March. The right-hander is the Phillies’ most notable absentee from summer camp so far.

Phillies get their ace back: Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola arrived at Citizens Bank Park on Monday for his first practice with the team. The team's best pitcher the last two seasons has tested negative for the new coronavirus and is ready to pitch.

Waterspout sighting: Monday night's thunderstorms left South Jersey with some flooding and this waterspout sighting in Stone Harbor.

Virus spike in Cape May County: Count officials say there has been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, but that most of them are from people who live elsewhere.

Exhibit on Black stereotypes: Ralph Hunter started collecting stereotypical images of Black people that were used for commercial purposes 44 years ago. Read more about the display at the Noyes Garage in Atlantic City.

Millville team looking forward to the Last Dance: Youth baseball coach Todd Buonadonna is enjoying his chance to coach Millville High School baseball players, including his son in the Last Dance tournament.

nategorenson5.jpeg

Nate Goranson is one of seven seniors on the Lightning, a Last Dance team that is made up of Millville High School baseball players.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments