Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game in March. The right-hander is the Phillies’ most notable absentee from summer camp so far.
Carlos Osorio / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phillies get their ace back: Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola arrived at Citizens Bank Park on Monday for his first practice with the team . The team's best pitcher the last two seasons has tested negative for the new coronavirus and is ready to pitch. Waterspout sighting: Monday night's thunderstorms left South Jersey with some flooding and this waterspout sighting in Stone Harbor.
Virus spike in Cape May County: Count officials say there has been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, but that most of them are from people who live elsewhere.
Exhibit on Black stereotypes: Ralph Hunter started collecting stereotypical images of Black people that were used for commercial purposes 44 years ago. Read more about the display at the Noyes Garage in Atlantic City. Millville team looking forward to the Last Dance: Youth baseball coach Todd Buonadonna is enjoying his chance to coach Millville High School baseball players, including his son in the Last Dance tournament.
Nate Goranson is one of seven seniors on the Lightning, a Last Dance team that is made up of Millville High School baseball players.
Provided
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, center, greets pitcher Zach Eflin, left, as Andrew McCutchen looks on during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park Monday in Philadelphia. View more photos from the team’s training camp at
. PressofAC.com
Matt Slocum / associated press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper looks on during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi carries one of the ball bags the the outfield during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
A Philadelphia Phillies heads up the aisle before a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Jay Bruce jogs in the outfield during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola adjusts his mask during practice. Nola had been quarantining for seven days after he was exposed to someone with the new coronavirus.
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins looks on during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper looks on during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper in action during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Anthony Swarzak walks to the bullpen during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies baseball players practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper in action during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Jake Arrieta in acton during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Vince Velasquez in action during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Jay Bruce bats during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
In this image made with a specialty lens, Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper bats against Zach Eflin during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius looks on during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins in action during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius waits to bat during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius in action during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper throws in the outfield during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins fields a ground ball during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper comes out of the dugout during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto looks on during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, heads into the cage for batting practice as Rhys Hoskins, left, looks back during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola jogs the outfield during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
A Philadelphia Phillies heads down the aisle before a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper takes batting practice during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper looks on during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen walks the outfield during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura in action during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
A member of the Philadelphia Phillies' staff sprays down the batting cage after batting practice during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies baseball players practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
A Philadelphia Phillies heads up the aisle before a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins takes batting practice during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Adam Morgan, right, and Andrew Knapp walk the outfield during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Zach Eflin pitches during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper takes batting practice during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, and Andrew Knapp talk during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi points to the dugout during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto throws to second base during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper in action during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Vince Velasquez in action during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura in action during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto looks on while stretching during a baseball training session Friday, July 3, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto looks on during a baseball training session Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.