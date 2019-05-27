Phillies' Herrera charged with assault in A.C.
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has been suspended following his Monday arrest on domestic violence charges at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. How will the Phillies handle his arrest-related absence?
Why Atlantic City casino profits are down but gaming revenue is up? Experts say the disparity between the gambling parlors making money from gaming and their overall profits is not unusual, especially considering the current market environment.
Extreme rain affecting life near the Great Egg Harbor River. "It's not uncommon for it to come into my yard," said Milton Jones, of Hamilton Township. While billions of dollars are funding flood mitigation in coastal communities, some inland residents living near the area's rivers are left out of the flood prevention discussion.
News in A Minute. Watch today's top stories and headlines.
The Dukes are one win away from World Series championship. Cumberland County College's baseball team advanced to the winners bracket of the NJCAA Division III baseball championship Sunday night. They play for the championship title Wednesday night.
Buena wins South Jersey Group I softball championship. The Chiefs are sectional champs after pulling a victory over Pennsville. Check out a gallery from Tuesday's game.