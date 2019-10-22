The Philadelphia Phillies dipped into the New York Yankees organization to make a critical hire Tuesday afternoon.
The only question now is when Philadelphia will borrow from the Yankees’ past for an even more important hire.
Philadelphia named Brian Barber its head of amateur scouting. Barber, 46, spent the past 18 seasons with the Yankees. Barber replaces Johnny Almaraz, who stepped down for family reasons in September.
Philadelphia still needs a manager, and several reports proclaim former Yankees manager Joe Girardi the frontrunner. Girardi had a second interview with the Phillies on Monday.
Girardi, 55, managed the Yankees to a 910-710 record in 10 seasons. He led New York to win over the Phillies in the 2009 World Series.
The other top candidates for the managerial job are reportedly Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker.
The earliest the Phillies probably would announce a new manager would be Thursday, which is a scheduled off day in the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.
Major League Baseball frowns upon teams announcing major personnel moves on the same day as World Series games.
As for Barber, he was an area scout (2002-06), East Coast crosschecker (2007-09) and national crosschecker (2010-19) for the Yankees.
He must revitalize a depleted Philadelphia farm system. At No. 34, third baseman Alex Bohm is the only Phillies minor league prospect ranked among the mlb.com top 50.
