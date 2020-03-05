The Philadelphia Phillies blasted four home runs to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Thursday in a spring training game in Clearwater, Florida.

Roman Quinn, Rhys Hoskins and Austin Listi each hit solo home runs. Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot for his third homer of the spring. Listi and Hoskins each had two hits.

Zack Wheeler pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two. The Phillies improved to 9-4.

Late Wednesday

In an encouraging sign for New York’s depleted rotation, J.A. Happ struck out six in four shutout innings of two-hit ball. Gleyber Torres had an RBI single and DJ LeMahieu added two hits. Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia off prospect Michael King.

— Press staff reports

