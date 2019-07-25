The Phillies begin their most important stretch of the season this weekend.
Philadelphia hosts the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that starts Friday.
The Phillies (54-48) trail the first-place Braves by 5.5 games in the National League East. Philadelphia is a 1/2 game out of an NL wild card spot.
The Phillies enter the series playing maybe the best they have since June 1. Philadelphia has won five of its last six games.
How Philadelphia plays this weekend could determine what kind of trade - if any- the team makes before the July 31 trade deadline.
What follows is a breakdown of this weekend's pitching matchups.