Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, celebrates his RBI hit while on second base with Washington Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Washington.
Staff Writer
The Phillies have scored at least five run in each of its first six games for the first time since 1989.
Philadelphia hosted the Minnesota Twins at 2:05 p.m. Saturday. The only change in Phillies lineup is at catcher where Andrew Knapp will make his first start of the season.
Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta is seeking career win NO. 100.
What follows is Philadelphia's lineup:
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
