PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies did what they couldn't afford to do Friday night.
They wasted a standout effort from starting pitcher Aaron Nola.
The Miami Marlins beat the Phillies 2-1 before 44,420 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies (39-36) have lost five straight and 13 of their last 20 games.
Nola allowed two runs - one unearned - in eight innings. He struck out 10 - the 10th time in his career he reached double digits. Nola threw 107 pitches and had 18 swing-and-miss strikes - a dozen of them on his curveball. It was probably Nola's best start of the season.
"The curveball was dramatically improved," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "He seemed to get sharper as the game went on. It's certainly disappointing for him to have a start of that caliber and us not be able to support him by putting runs on the board and putting a (win) in his pocket."
Friday night began a seven-game homestand where the Phillies will face the Marlins (28-46) and the New York Mets (36-40). The hope was that a strong performance from Nola would propel the Phillies to victory and snap Philadelphia out of its current funk.
The Phillies got the strong performance but not the victory.
"I think the ball is not really falling our way," Nola said. "I think it's going to fall our way soon. We just have to keep taking it game by game and keep believing that it's going to turn around."
The biggest reason was the offense. The Phillies only run came when Roman Quinn stole home on the back end of a double steal in the bottom of the third.
Philadelphia had few other chances to score.
Pinch hitter Sean Rodriguez struck out to end the eighth inning with runners on first and third.
Bryce Harper epitomized the Phillies bad luck. He hit two fly balls - one with the exit velocity of 107.8 mph and the other 106.3. Both stayed in the park and were caught for outs.
"I think we just need to stay steady and keep going," Phillies third baseman Scott Kingery said. "I don't think there's a need for anybody in our lineup to start changing things up. Everyone knows the talent they have. I think if well just stay the course and just keep going we'll bounce out of this."