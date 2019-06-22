PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies season is crumbling.
The cracks are showing in more ways than one.
The Miami Marlins beat the Phillies 5-3 before 44,722 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday afternoon.
Philadelphia (39-37) has lost six straight, eight of their last 10 and 15 of their last 21 games.
Things are going so poorly that a player who hadn't had a big league hit in 10 years helped the Marlins win.
Miami took a 4-3 lead they never relinquished in the tp of the seventh when catcher Wilkin Castillo hit a two-run double off Phillies reliever Edubray Ramos.
Castillo was playing in his first major league game since 2009. Castillo had struck out meekly in his first two at-bats. Before the double, his last major league hit was a single against the Cincinnati Reds on June 20, 2009.
"I’m not going to sit here and tell you it doesn’t stink," Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. "Of course does. We’ve had some clunkers. We’ve had some close ones. But I think throughout the course of a season every team usually goes through this at some point. This is obviously lasting a little longer than we would hope but every team goes through this. Thank God it’s now and not later. Even with the losing there’s always stuff we can learn and that’s all we can try to do and keep moving forward."