PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies got exactly what they needed Monday night.

The dysfunctional New York Mets rolled into town.

Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Philadelphia pounded 19 hits and ended a seven-game losing steak with a 13-7 win over the Mets before 29,117 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (40-38) trailed the first-place Atlanta Braves by 5.5 games in the National League East.

Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco and Jay Bruce each hit home runs.

The win came after Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said Gabe Kapler would manage Philadelphia through the end of the season.

"There was a lot of preparation before the game," Kapler said. "A lot of little adjustments that led to what I believe is a really strong team win."

Both the Mets and the Phillies entered Monday in need of a win.

The Phillies because of their losing streak.

The Mets because of the turmoil around a team.

Mets manager Mickey Calloway and pitcher Jason Vargas were involved in a confrontation with a reporter after Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

The Phillies had loss 16 of previous 22 games before Monday.

The biggest difference Monday was the offense. On a steamy, humid night, it was clear from the first inning that the ball was carrying and the Phillies took advantage.

Before Monday, the Phillies had not scored three runs or more in an inning since June 15. On Monday, the Phillies scored at least three runs in three innings.

"It's been frustrating. It’s been tough," Segura said. "When you’re losing games it’s no fun. When you’re winning it’s fun."

The offensive standouts were up and down the lineup Monday. Segura was 4 for 6 and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Scott Kingery, Cesar Hernandez and Franco each had three hits.

"We executed on our game plan to keep things light today," Kapler said. "We wanted to come in with a little swagger and sometimes the swagger pre-game leads to swagger in-game. I think we got some of that back tonight. We're on the right track."