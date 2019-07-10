The All-Star break came at the right time for the Phillies.
Philadelphia is 14-19 since June 1.
Overall, the Phillies (47-43) are in third place in the National League East, 6.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves.
But if the season ended today Philadelphia would make the postseason as a wild-card team.
“I think it's a good time for us to step back and reflect and adjust and get to work," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said after Philadelphia ended the season's traditional first half with an 8-3 win over the New York Mets on Sunday. "Obviously, we can enjoy the break but think about ways that we can do better in the second half."
Philadelphia returns from the break on Friday, hosting the Washington Nationals in the first of a three-game series at 6:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.
What follows are five key questions that cover what the Phillies have accomplished and what they face the rest of the season.