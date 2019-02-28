The Bryce is Right
26-year-old All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract — the largest deal in baseball history.
JC Penney's Hamilton Mall location to close this summer Three months after the last merchandise crept off the shelves at the former Sears, the Hamilton Mall has confirmed another big-name department store will close.
Businesses on the move in Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships. The desire for either more space or a better location is driving three businesses to move this spring: Habitat for Humanity Atlantic County ReStore, Starcade and Atlantic City Barstool Brothers Furniture & Design.
Charges dropped against AC mayor in casino fight. Charges of simple assault and harassment were dropped against Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., while Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II pleaded guilty to another charge resulting in a $500 fine.
Reinventing AC In March, The Press will look at public health issues affecting Atlantic City and its residents. Follow our ongoing series and join the conversation at ReinventingAC.com