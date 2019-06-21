PHILADELPHIA - After Friday's 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies have scored two runs or less in four of their last five games.
Philadelphia is batting .230 in June and has scored 69 runs this month - the second lowest total in the National League.
John Mallee is in his second season as the Phillies hitting coach.
Kapler expressed confidence in the coaching staff after Friday's loss.
"I think we have the right personnel in place. I think we have the right coaches in place," Kapler said. "Our processes and our practices need some refinement. There’s no coaching staff in baseball that works harder than our staff does and we are going to work to find solutions."