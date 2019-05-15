PHILADELPHIA - With the score tied and bases loaded in the top of the third inning, Phillies third baseman Sean Rodriguez fielded a groundball Wednesday night.
For some reason, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Gio Gonzalez, who was the runner on third base started toward home plate but then retreated.
The possibilities for outs seemed endless.
Rodriguez could have stepped on third for a force out and thrown home for another out.
He could have thrown home immediately and started a double play that way.
There was even a chance for a triple play.
Instead, Rodriguez seemed to freeze.
He eventually threw home for an out, but only after many in the crowd 28,129 at Citizens Bank Park yelled at him to do something.
The Milwaukee Brewers scored three times after that play enroute to a 5-2 win over the Phillies. Philadelphia (24-18) has dropped two straight.
"I didn't think we played a good game from most angles," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "I didn't think we played very good defense. We didn't take advantage of scoring opportunities. We didn't pitch as good as we can."
Rodriguez declined to speak with reporters after the game.
Kapler described the play as an unusual situation because Gonzalez headed back toward third.
Kapler said Rodriguez probably should have tagged Gonzalez and then attempt to the tag the runner heading toward third from second base.
"It was a very confusing play not one you see very often," Kapler said. "It looked confusing to Sean as well."