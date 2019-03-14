The Philadelphia Phillies split their split squad games Thursday.
The Phillies lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-2 in__, and beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in Clearwater.
Against Pittsburgh, Starling Marte, Adam Frazier, Corey Dickerson, Kevin Newman and Colin Moran each homered for the Pirates.
Trevor Williams allowed an unearned run over five innings of three-hit ball. Francisco Liriano pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
Jake Arrieta gave up five runs, two homers, six hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings for the Phillies. Cesar Hernandez was 1 for 3 in his spring debut.
Against the Rays, Phillies starter Drew Anderson pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit ball, and Gift Ngoepe hit a two-run homer to lift Philadelphia. Dylan Cozens also went deep.
Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer for Tampa Bay.
