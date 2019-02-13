Born: May 30,1939
Ordained: 1967
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Assumption, Wildwood Crest; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken.
