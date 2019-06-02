Philadelphia firefighter dies during Escape the Cape Triathlon

Escape the Cape

The 7th annual Escape the Cape Triathlon took place in North Cape May Sunday June 2, 2019. Over 2,500 participants took the plunge, jumping from the MV Delaware, one of the ferrys of the Cape May Lewes Ferry system, to swim ashore, bike and run to complete the race.

Authorities said the 36-year-old man was unresponsive in the water near the shore following the first part of the three part race Sunday morning. 

