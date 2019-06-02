Philadelphia firefighter dies during Escape the Cape Triathlon
Authorities said the 36-year-old man was unresponsive in the water near the shore following the first part of the three part race Sunday morning.
"It it time to move forward" Congressman Jeff Van Drew this week called for Congress to move on from investigations around the Mueller Report and talk of impeaching President Donald Trump.
Public still without answers about federal raid on Atlantic City mayor's home Silence from officials continued at the six month mark and it is unclear whether Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. is still part of an active federal investigation.
Mullica police chief in talks to leave job, sparking controversy Police Chief John Thompson is negotiating to leave his job early amid an internal affairs investigation. Some residents believe he is being pushed out so a city official's relative can take the top position.
Phillies pick up Jay Bruce in trade "I get to go somewhere I have a chance to win," the former All-Star said Sunday. Bruce was traded from the last place Seattle Mariners to the NL East leading Phillies in a $2.75 million, 1½ season deal.