FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, in Minneapolis. Rookie running back Corey Clement took the snap out of shotgun formation, rolled to his left and pitched the ball to third-string tight end Trey Burton, who caught it coming off the end, ran a few steps and floated a pass to backup quarterback Nick Foles in the end zone for a touchdown. Facing the mighty New England Patriots on the NFL's biggest stage, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson's decision to try a trick play on a fourth down late in the first half of Super Bowl 52 will be remembered as one of the gutsiest calls in sports history. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
This greatest of Super Bowl highlights gets a separate category because it's so ... special.
To recap, Foles started in the shotgun position, with Corey Clement motioning to a stop behind him. Foles then shifted into a right wingback position before Clement took the direct snap. Clement started to run left before flipping the ball to tight end Trey Burton, a former quarterback at Florida, on a reverse. Burton then pulled up and lofted a soft pass to Foles, who had snuck uncovered into the right side of the end zone. Touchdown.
The play came on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with under a minute remaining in the first half and the Eagles holding a three-point lead. A stop by the Patriots there could have been the turning point. But obviously it didn't happen. And everyone knows what happened around two hours later ...
