FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, in Minneapolis. Rookie running back Corey Clement took the snap out of shotgun formation, rolled to his left and pitched the ball to third-string tight end Trey Burton, who caught it coming off the end, ran a few steps and floated a pass to backup quarterback Nick Foles in the end zone for a touchdown. Facing the mighty New England Patriots on the NFL's biggest stage, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson's decision to try a trick play on a fourth down late in the first half of Super Bowl 52 will be remembered as one of the gutsiest calls in sports history. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)