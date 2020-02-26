Trey Anastasio, founding member of Phish, is performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra in a special one-night-only concert this summer.

The guitarist, vocalist, and composer will join the orchestra for a June 23 concert in Verizon Hall.

Tickets are $49-$125, and go on sale to Trey Anastasio/Phish fan club members and orchestra subscribers and donors Thursday, at 10 a.m.; and to the general public March 5 at 10 a.m. (215-893-1999, philorch.org).

Harry Styles signs burrito at Wawa: Former One Direction member Harry Styles was spotted grabbing a bite at a Wawa in Bear, Del., on Tuesday afternoon, as one ecstatic employee at the store posted to Twitter:

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker even signed a Wawa burrito bag for his fan, Natali, and included his "Treat People With Kindness" slogan as well.

Styles, 26, appears to have kept his Wawa order fairly simple, judging from a receipt purportedly from the visit floating around social media. The order included an egg omelette burrito, a toasted tuna salad sandwich, an oven-roasted turkey hoagie (with extra meat), plus some bottles of water and Starbucks drinks.

— Press wire services

Load comments