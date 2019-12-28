Gannon Brady scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists in this Crest Savings Bank Bracket game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic. Ocean City is 1-3. Tom Finnegan had nine points and eight rebounds for the Red raiders.
Ocean City 12 11 9 10 – 42
Phoenixville 9 13 12 14 – 48
OC – Finnegan 9, Brady 19, Repetti 4, Jamison 4, Rhodes 6
PH – Hamilton 8, McDonnell 3, Weiah 6, Allain16, Kopko 8, Memmo 4, Briesblatt 3
