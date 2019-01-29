Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a deal on Pinochle cards, or cheap poker cards of good quality, because I would need two decks to make one pinochle deck. — Josephine M., Hammonton
Dear Josephine: Pinochle, which I love to play, is a dying game I think. This week at Walgreens you can get Bicycle cards for buy one, get one half price. Also, Harrah’s Resort gift shop in Atlantic City is running a special, get the used poker cards for 99 cents a deck while supplies last.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I hope you can help me find two things. The first one is a storage cube with a 13 inch depth, preferably a 6- or 8-cube unit, in white. I need a good price because I need four of them for a walk-in closet. The next thing I’m looking for are Clif white macadamia nut granola bars, which are the hard ones. I used to get them at Target and then they stopped selling them. — Toshia, Linwood
Dear Toshia: Walmart sells a 36-inch square nine-cube bookcase for $76.68 in white which is 11½ inches deep. Amazon sells a set of four foldable fabric basket bins that are 13- by 15- by 13-inches deep in white for $22.99. They might work by pilling them on top of each other. Target.com has the Clif Bar White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Energy Bar for $1.29 each, or a box of 12 are on sale for $11.01.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you find a leather desk chair that has wheels and arms under $100? Not online please. — Christian P.
Dear Christian: Get a black or dark brown (leather look) Montessa desk chair with wheels and arms, regularly $99.99, on sale for $69.99 at Staples.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I purchase a good pair of scissors, cheap? Not dollar store ones. — Kevin
Dear Kevin: This week both JoAnn’s Fabric and Hobby Lobby in Mays Landing have Fiskars scissors on sale for half price.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $5.99. Save an additional $1 with the coupon in Sunday’s Press.
• Hatfield family pack assorted pork chops: 99 cents per pound.
• Progresso vegetable classics, traditional, rich and hearty or light soups: 99 cents.
• Lancaster brand meatloaf mix: $3.69 per pound.
• Mini watermelon: $3.99.
ShopRite
• Pork baby back ribs: $1.99 per pound.
• Nathan’s beef franks: $1.99 with a ShopRite digital coupon.
• Breyer’s or Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $4 with digital coupon.
• Starbucks 12-ounce coffee: $5.99.
• Steve & Ed’s hot, chili or wing sauce: 99 cents.
Tips
• Bic Brite Liner Highlighters five-pack is 94 cents at Staples. A 12-pack of Staples Comfort Stic pens is also 94 cents.
• Limited assortment of General Mills cereal is $1.99 at CVS.
• Valentine assorted novelties, toys, plush, candy hearts, and candy hearts with plush are 25 percent off at Rite Aid.
• Get 20 percent off a Carquest battery charger or battery maintainer at Advance Auto Parts.
• Avia long-sleeve women’s Performance tee’s are $12.96 at Walmart.
• Puffs facial tissues are 99 cents at Walgreens.
• LG Smart HDR UHD 65-inch TV, regularly $899.99, is on sale this week for $599.99 at Target.
• Angel Soft 12 Big roll pack is $4.50 at Family Dollar.
• Gallon or PPG Timeless Pure White/Base 1 Eggshell interior paint with primer is $36.99 at Home Depot.
• Folgers 25.1-ounce coffee is $5.95 at Dollar General.
• Large Haas avocados are 49 cents at Aldi. An 8-ounce package of cream cheese is 99 cents.
• Harry & David Premium 18-pack of K-cups is $4.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• All wall decor is half price at Hobby Lobby.
