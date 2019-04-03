Pilgrim Academy sophomore Jordan Tavarez had nine strikeouts. She contributed at the plate with a triple and scoring three runs.
The game was forfeit when Cumberland pitcher Veronica Fennimore was injured, leaving the team without the required nine players.
Analise Lopresti, a junior catcher, hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth, doubled and drew a walk. Cheyne Steinman tripled twice.
For Cumberland Christian, Fennimore went 2-3 with a double and a single and scored two runs. Morgan Parmer also scored two runs.