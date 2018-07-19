CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The county is offering transportation for shore workers who live on the mainland.
The Cape May County Fare Free Transportation Department received funding from One Stop Workforce Development to fund a commercial driver license training program as part of a work-force training initiative.
It was determined that providing training for residents to obtain CDLs would open job opportunities for local eligible residents in the transportation sector, which includes bus drivers.
The grant program has been expanded to use the CDL drivers for a pilot program to take the county’s summer workforce to and from the resorts of Cape May and Wildwood. The pilot program started on July 5, will run until Sept. 9 and serve the southern part of the county.
Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, who oversees the Fare Free Transportation Department, reported, “The need for transportation to and from the island resorts has been an issue for many years. This program will bring employees to the island to fill jobs and support the tourism industry.”
The buses will pick up at select locations in Middle and Lower Township with designated stops en route to two locations in Wildwood and one in Cape May, dropping workers off at Schellenger and Atlantic Avenue, and 26th and Ocean Avenue in Wildwood, and the Washington Street Mall in Cape May.
The work bus program is open to Cape May County residents from teenagers to adults and there is no pre-registration required. There are three buses staggered throughout the nearly 16-hour schedule that will pick up from the mainland locations to take workers to the two resorts. The buses will loop around Lower Township and southern Middle Township, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Aldi parking lot Rio Grande, with the last drop off at 11:45 p.m. at the Kmart parking lot in Rio Grande. The bus service will not run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For a schedule of the work bus pick up and drop off times, go to CapeMayCountyNJ.gov.