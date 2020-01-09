Ryan Skeie scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the winners.
Josh Kline had10 assists for Pinelands, while Anthony Falduto contributed nine points, five assists and three steals.
Pinelands 10 15 8 18 – 51
Jackson Liberty 10 4 9 17 – 40
PL – Kline 9, Falduto 9, O’Rourke 8, Skeie 19, Wilkinson 4, Barreau 2
