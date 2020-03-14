Ocean City vs West Tech girls basketball playoff game for the NJSIAA Group Tournament, Semifinal Round, Group 3 at West Deptford High School Thursday March 12, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns the game will be held under the governor’s mandate with ONLY teams and essential staff – but NO fans. In addition to the action on the court, please get shots showing the empty gymnasium. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City