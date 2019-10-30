Pinelands Regional (1-6) at Barnegat (3-4)
7 p.m. Friday
These neighbourhood rivals used to play on Thanksgiving. Barnegat leads the series 11-2, including a 31-0 win last season. Barnegat tight end Isaiah Gerena has caught 23 passes for 299 yards. Junior linebacker Connor Harris leads the Pinelands defense.
