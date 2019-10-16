080919_spt_pinelandsfb 10.jpg

Pinelands football players Connor Harris, left, Shayne Michot, Andrew Jenkins, Aaron Harris and Andrew Bartlett are pictured during practice on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Pinelands Regional (1-4) at Colts Neck (5-1)

Noon Saturday

Colts Neck comes off a 42-0 win over Lakewood. Shayne Michot (43 tackles) and Connor Harris (40 tackles) lead the Pinelands defense. Harris has 12 tackles for losses. Colts Neck quarterback Tommy Fallon has thrown for 376 yards and four touchdowns.

