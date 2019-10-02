080919_spt_pinelandsfb 4.jpg

Pinelands' Andrew Bartlett participates in a blocking drill during practice on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Pinelands Regional (0-3) at Manchester Township (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Pinelands linebacker Andrew Bartlett intercepted five passes and returned one 50 yards for a touchdown in Pinelands' 14-13 loss to Keyport last Saturday. Manchester lost to Keansburg 12-7 last Saturday.

