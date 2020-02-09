Skylar Callahan sank two 3-pointers and led Pinelands Regional with 10. Lyndsay Holden scored 12 for Lower.

Pinelands Regional 9 17 1 6 – 33

Lower Cape May – 4 5 5 6 - 20

PL – Breese 6, Callahan 10, Dielmo 9, Dudas 6, Fence 2

LCM – Holden 12, Bennett 1, Donahue 2, McGuigan 2, Wagner 1, Grey 2

