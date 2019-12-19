Pinelands
Coach: Keith Lowe
Last Season’s Record: 10-13
2019-20 Prediction: Spoiler
Key Players: Alyssa Breese, 5-7, Sr., F; Emily Sente, 5-8, Jr., F; Sunni Dielmo, 5-5, Jr., G; Skylar Callahan, 5-5, Jr., G; Maddie Stein, 5-6, Jr., F; Tamar Beaubrum, 5-6, Jr., G; Bridget Dudas, 5-9, So., G.
Outlook: Dudas leads six returning varsity players. Our chemistry will be our strength. Callahan provides perimeter shooting. Dielmo pays point guard and led the team in steals last season.
