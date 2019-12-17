GCIT at Pinelands Regional boys basketball

Fifth-seeded Pinelands (15-10) defeated Gloucester County Institute of Technology 70-42 in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Monday night. The Wildcats will play Wednesday at fourth-seeded Delsea Regional. Monday, February 26

Pinelands Regional

Coach: Fred Johnson

Last Season’s Record: 18-7

2019-20 Prediction: Spoiler

Key Players: Ryan Skeie, 6-4, Sr. F; Andrew Bartlett, 6-2, Sr., F; Edward Wilkinson, 6-6, Sr., C; Anthony Falduto, 5-8, Sr. G; Josh Klein, 5-7, Jr., G; Austin Carney, 5-10, Sr., G; Ryan O’Rourke, 5-9, So., G.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments