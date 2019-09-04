Coach: Liz Law

2018 record: 13-4-1

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Wildcats must replace graduated senior Rachel Papernik, a 23-goal scorer who now plays for Quinnipiac University. But Pinelands has fourth-year starter Sarah Keady, the defensive leader. Other returning defenders include Sam Kline, Alyssa Rodriguez, Kennedy Heinrichs, Layla Frost, Kamryn Borden and Hayley Dougherty. Adrian Dieckman and Jamilyn Hawkins are forwards, and midfielders include Hailey Nutt and Karianna Eagle. Freshman defender Akayla Palmucci is a good athlete.

“A small varsity roster has really asked our players to step to lead,” Law said. “We look forward to working hard, connecting as a unit and playing for each other. ... We are looking to stay competitive within our conference and state division.”

