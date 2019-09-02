Coach: Nino Scotto di Carlo (34-9-3)

2018 record: 17-5-1

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: In 2018, the Wildcats advanced to their first sectional final since 1989. Pinelands upset two-time defending S.J. Group III champion Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals and captured its second straight Shore Conference B South title.

Tony Aguilar, a senior midfielder, and Johnny Hart, a junior midfielder, return to lead the team.

“We graduated some great players,” Scotto di Carlo said. “However, we still have some very talented guys that are certainly up for a challenge. While there may be some growing pains this season, I expect that we will continue to build on our recent success.”

