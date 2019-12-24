Coach: Joe Adelizzi (third season)
2018-19 record: 6-16
Outlook: The Wildcats will feature freshman Mason Livio (106), who has been very successful through youth wrestling. Junior Gavin Stewart (152/ 160) is back after placing third in districts, and senior Travis Brown (138) is the returning district runner-up.
“Wins and losses in dual meets aren’t the most important thing for us this year," Adelizzi said, "it’s about mat time and gaining experience at the high school level,”
