Head coach: Kathy Bennett (sixth seasons)

Last season's record: 27-3

Outlook: Contender — The Wildcats beat Southern in the Shore Conference Tournament championship last year, and are returning several seniors from that team.

Key players: Emma Capriglione, Sr.; Sharon Benson, Sr.; Brittney Houseworth, Sr.; Adrianna Dancisin, Sr.; Olivia Anderson, Jr.; Ciara Rheiner, Jr.; Allison Grotts, Jr.; Morgan Muller, Jr.; Emilia Savich, Fr.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments