Head coach: Kathy Bennett (sixth seasons)
Last season's record: 27-3
Outlook: Contender — The Wildcats beat Southern in the Shore Conference Tournament championship last year, and are returning several seniors from that team.
Key players: Emma Capriglione, Sr.; Sharon Benson, Sr.; Brittney Houseworth, Sr.; Adrianna Dancisin, Sr.; Olivia Anderson, Jr.; Ciara Rheiner, Jr.; Allison Grotts, Jr.; Morgan Muller, Jr.; Emilia Savich, Fr.
