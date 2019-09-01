Coach: Dawn Paget (20th season)

2018 record: 11-4-2

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Wildcats, who advanced to the S.J. Group II quarterfinals in 2018, return seniors Aileen Cahill, who was a first-team Press All-Star, Cathy Hanna, Brenna DeVoe, and juniors Sunni DiElmo, Abby Hart and Marlee Tharp.

“Pinelands is young but may surprise some teams,” Paget said. “Pinelands will compete.”

